Typhoon Haishen closes in as Japan braces for record wind, rain

KAGOSHIMA, JAPAN (AFP, REUTERS) - A power typhoon headed towards southern Japan on Sunday (Sept 6), bringing violent winds and heavy rains with officials warning it could be strong enough to snap power poles and flip vehicles.

Typhoon Haishen, categorised as large and extremely strong, was expected to move through the Amami region of small islands near Kyushu that separate the Pacific Ocean and the East China Sea in the afternoon.

At 8am local time (7am Singapore time), Haishen was about 150km southeast of Amami Oshima island, with gusts up to 252km per hour (kph).

The storm was forecast to head north and travel off the western coast of Kyushu – one of Japan’s main islands – from the evening through early Monday before reaching South Korea, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Once the storm comes near inhabited islands, its violent winds might become strong enough to snap power poles and flip vehicles, meteorologists have warned.

The typhoon has cut power to more than 3,000 homes in Okinawa, the southernmost island prefecture, and more than 8,000 homes in Amamioshima, according to national broadcaster NHK.

More than 200,000 residents of Kyushu were advised by early Sunday to seek safety at shelters, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency (FDMA).

Rather than going to designated local school schools and community centres, some residents have chosen to seek safety at local hotels to try and reduce the risk of coronavirus infections at crowded public shelters, according to local media.

Two injuries have been reported, according to the FDMA, but authorities were advising the highest levels of caution for a typhoon.

"Areas where the typhoon passes are expected to see record high winds and waves," a meteorological official told a nationally televised news conference on Sunday.

"I am urging everyone to take the utmost caution, follow local authorities' instructions and protect your own life. Once you enter an area of high wind, you may not be able to move to a safer place," the official added.

The storm has forced the cancellation of 528 flights, according to NHK.

Toyota said it would suspend operations at three plants in Kyushu until Monday evening, while other companies, including Canon and Mitsubishi Electric, reportedly planned to take similar measures.

Haishen also forced the Japanese coast guard to suspend its search for dozens of missing sailors from a cargo ship that sank in a separate storm, after two crew members were rescued.

The Gulf Livestock 1, carrying 6,000 cows and had 43 crew on board, issued a distress call last Wednesday near Amami Oshima as Typhoon Maysak passed through the area.

But patrol ships have remained in the sea so that the search can resume after Haishen has left the region, a duty officer told AFP.

Typhoon Haishen follows Typhoon Maysak, which smashed into the Korean peninsula last Thursday, leaving at least two dead and thousands temporarily without power.

South Korea also remained on alert over Haishen as heavy rains and strong winds are expected especially for the eastern coastal regions of Gyeongsang and Gangwon provinces, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.