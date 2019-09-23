Typhoon grounds hundreds of flights in Japan, S. Korea

TOKYO/SEOUL • A strong typhoon was heading north-east towards Japan's main island of Honshu yesterday after lashing parts of the country's southern islands with heavy rain and winds that caused flooding and minor injuries.

Typhoon Tapah was passing near Nagasaki in southern Japan yesterday afternoon after hitting other parts of the region, including Okinawa, on the two previous days.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said the storm was moving north-east at a speed of 30kmh, with maximum winds of 162kmh. The agency warned of heavy rain, flooding and possible landslides today in western Japan.

Meanwhile, airlines operating in Japan called off around 410 domestic flights as at 1pm yesterday because of the typhoon, national broadcaster NHK reported.

All Nippon Airways cancelled 151 flights, and Japan Airlines called off 118, the two airline operators said at around noon Tokyo time.

In South Korea, 359 domestic flights had been cancelled as at noon, Seoul time, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Korea Airports Corporation.

The typhoon struck Okinawa last Friday and Saturday, leaving 18 people with minor injuries.

In Nobeoka city in Miyazaki prefecture, a tornado that was believed to have been triggered by the typhoon damaged at least one house and injured two people slightly.

The winds also blew a cargo container into an electricity tower, causing power loss to some train stations in the area.

The city postponed yesterday's entrance exam for city employees due to the typhoon.

The approaching typhoon also caused fears in parts of Chiba, near Tokyo, which had been hit hard by another typhoon earlier this month and is still recovering from the damage.

That typhoon damaged many houses and electric poles, causing widespread blackouts in the prefecture and triggering criticism and concern about ageing infrastructure systems in the country.

Clean-up and power restoration efforts continued yesterday in parts of Chiba.

Typhoon Tapah was expected to move up the strait between South Korea and Japan and make landfall in South Korea yesterday, packing wind gusts of up to 126kmh, according to the national weather agency.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, BLOOMBERG