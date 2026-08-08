Typhoon Dolphin hits Japan’s Okinawa, China shuts ports ahead of landfall

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A car makes its way through strong winds and rain as Typhoon Dolphin approaches Kagoshima in Japan on Aug 7.

TOKYO/BEIJING – Typhoon Dolphin lashed Japan’s southern Okinawa prefecture on Aug 8, injuring six people and cutting power to more than 50,000 buildings, while China shut ports and ferry routes ahead of the storm’s expected arrival on its east coast.

Five elderly people, three of whom fell due to strong winds, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in Okinawa while another person was injured in Kagoshima prefecture, the authorities said.

Nearly 39,000 buildings were without power in Kagoshima, while just over 12,000 were affected in Okinawa.

Domestic airlines ANA and Japan Airlines cancelled flights to and from Okinawa.

The typhoon had maximum sustained winds of 162kmh, with gusts reaching 216kmh.

Okinawa and Amami Islands in Kagoshima prefecture are the main areas expected to be affected in Japan.

In China, where the typhoon is expected to make landfall between late on Aug 9 and early Aug 10, the authorities have designated Dolphin as an orange-category typhoon – the second-highest level.

Worried about the risk of flooding and landslides, the authorities also raised the emergency response level for Dolphin by one notch to level III, the second-lowest level.

The typhoon is most likely to make landfall between Zhoushan city in Zhejiang province and Fuding city in Fujian province, and is expected to bring winds of 38m to 45m per second near its centre, according to China’s National Meteorological Centre.

China’s National Marine Forecasting Centre on Aug 8 maintained its highest, red-level warning for waves, forecasting waves of up to 5m to 8m in coastal waters off Zhejiang through the following afternoon.

Under an orange-level warning, waves in coastal waters off Shanghai and northern Fujian could go up to 3m to 5.5m.

On the evening of Aug 8, the Chinese authorities issued five weather and disaster warnings, including orange alerts for typhoon, heavy rain and geological-disaster risks, along with a red alert for mountain torrents.

Ports and airports halt operations

Rain and strong winds are expected to affect eastern China through Aug 12, including parts of Shanghai and neighbouring provinces.

Some areas could receive short bursts of rainfall exceeding 80mm an hour, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Zhejiang, one of China’s biggest provincial economies and a manufacturing and export hub , raised its coastal typhoon alert to its highest level and halted port operations.

The authorities in eastern and southern China also suspended ferries, halted some construction work and ordered fishing boats back to port.

Ningbo Lishe International Airport in Zhejiang said it will halt operations from 11.30pm on Aug 8 and suspend all flights on Aug 9.

Shanghai’s Yangshan port had been cleared of vessels by late Aug 7, while some rail services in the Yangtze River Delta will be suspended from Aug 9.

Beijing authorities have said they are closely monitoring the typhoon’s path and are preparing flood-control and evacuation plans for the capital.

In Taiwan, 78 international flights were cancelled because of the typhoon, the government said.

Heavy rain was expected in northern parts of the island over the weekend, though the authorities had not ordered evacuations as of Aug 8.

China has ordered that, because of the typhoon, ships passing through the Taiwan Strait must heed its traffic control instructions – measures that Taipei denounced as “ridiculous”, saying that Beijing has no right to restrict access to international waters.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, also claims the strategic strait. Both Taipei and Washington reject that claim. REUTERS