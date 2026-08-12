Typhoon Chan-hom weakens to tropical depression after landfall in eastern Japan

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The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of potential flooding in lowland areas and overflowing rivers on Aug 12.

TOKYO – Typhoon Chan-hom lost strength and was downgraded to a tropical depression on Aug 12 after making landfall the previous night in Ibaraki Prefecture, north-east of Tokyo, the country’s weather agency said.

The 15th typhoon of 2026 took an unusual westward path, steered by winds around a stationary high-pressure system north of the Japanese archipelago, becoming the first typhoon to land in Ibaraki Prefecture since records began in 1951, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

At least seven people were injured in Iwate, Ibaraki and Tochigi prefectures as of the morning of Aug 12 , including a woman in her 70s who fell off a bicycle in strong winds in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki.

The typhoon, downgraded in the morning, also felled an 18m tree in front of JR Utsunomiya Station in Tochigi Prefecture.

The agency warned of potential landslides, flooding in lowland areas and overflowing rivers on Aug 12 and 13 in a wide area stretching from northeastern to western Japan due to the influence of warm, humid air.

Miura in Kanagawa Prefecture recorded hourly rainfall of over 40mm on Aug 12 , while Kamogawa in Chiba Prefecture and Nikko in Tochigi Prefecture registered 30mm.

While the typhoon weakened to a tropical depression over the Sea of Japan, the agency warned of potential flooding in lowland areas and overflowing rivers on Aug 12 in the Tohoku region in the north-east and the Kanto-Koshin region, including Tokyo, due to its lingering influence.

The agency forecast up to 150mm of rain in Tohoku, the central region of Tokai and the Kinki region in the west in the 24 hours through 6am on Aug 13, as well as up to 120mm in Kanto-Koshin.

Storm surges could occur in eastern Japan on Aug 12 and in the western part of the country into Aug 13 , the agency warned.

The year’s 17th typhoon, upgraded from a tropical depression on Aug 12 , was expected to advance northward from the Ogasawara Islands, it said. KYODO NEWS