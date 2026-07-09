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Typhoon Bavi churns towards Taiwan as China braces itself for landfall

A satellite image of Super Typhoon Bavi over the Philippine Sea on July 8.

BEIJING – Typhoon Bavi churned south-east of Taiwan in the Pacific Ocean on July 9 , its winds easing overnight to just shy of 200kmh, as authorities urged residents to stock up on supplies and brace themselves for what could be the most powerful typhoon since 2024.

Bavi, currently about 1,000km at its widest point or roughly the width of France, is forecast to skirt northern Taiwan before making landfall in China’s eastern Fujian province on the evening of July 11 , according to China’s National Meteorological Centre.

Bavi is set to be the largest storm by size to hit Taiwan since 1987, Jason Chang, Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration forecaster, told Reuters, adding that storms of this size have been “fairly rare in recent years”.

Taiwan, Japan and China – the world’s second-largest economy – are increasingly exposed to destructive weather events that scientists link to climate change.

2026 is of particular concern because the expected emergence of El Nino could raise temperatures and fuel more frequent and intense typhoons.

If Bavi maintains its forecast intensity, it will be the most powerful typhoon, as hurricanes are known in the Asia-Pacific region, since Super Typhoon Kong-rey in 2024, according to commercial weather forecasting service AccuWeather.

“Some loss of wind intensity is anticipated starting July 9 , but Bavi will remain a dangerous storm as it impacts Taiwan and eastern China later on July 10 into July 13 ,” according to Jason Nicholls, AccuWeather international forecasting expert.

Japan’s meteorological agency urged residents of Okinawa, the country’s southernmost prefecture, to remain on high alert on July 10 and July 11 for violent winds, landslides, flooding and storm surges.

In Taiwan, President Lai Ching-te in a Facebook post urged people to prepare supplies from food to torches, and posted a video teaching people how to pull together an emergency grab bag that could give life support for three days.

Xiangbo Feng, research scientist in tropical cyclones at Imperial College London, said: “We should pay much attention to Bavi as it has spent a long time intensifying over the open Pacific, extracting energy from warm ocean and accumulating large amounts of moisture.

“When it makes landfall or gets close to coastal regions, the damage could be catastrophic. A small change in Bavi’s track could have a significant influence.” REUTERS