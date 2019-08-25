Typhoon Bailu wreaks havoc in Taiwan

Typhoon Bailu brought on a downpour and strong winds in Taipei yesterday. Taiwan shut businesses and schools as airlines cancelled hundreds of flights, amid warnings of landslides, floods and high seas on the island. Bailu, categorised at the weakest typhoon level by Taiwan's weather bureau, made landfall yesterday afternoon in the southern county of Pingtung with maximum winds of 137kmh. Hundreds of people were moved to safety, while more than 350 flights were cancelled. About 34,000 soldiers were deployed in the south amid fears of floods. The storm, which was the first to make landfall on the island in more than two years, cut power to nearly 30,000 homes and caused flooding in southern Taiwan. The weather bureau issued wind and rain warnings for southern Taiwan, including the port city of Kaohsiung. Bailu is expected to cross the Taiwan Strait and hit the south-eastern Chinese province of Fujian over the weekend, forecasters said.