Typhoon Ampil hits Shanghai, disrupting transport, shipping

BEIJING • Typhoon Ampil hit Chinese financial hub Shanghai around midday yesterday, bringing heavy rainfall and disrupting transport and shipping.

More than 600 flights from the city's two airports were cancelled and high-speed rail services were also impacted, said state broadcaster CCTV.

The typhoon first hit the island of Chongming, 45km east of the city, with winds of up to 100kmh near its eye, said the National Meteorological Centre.

The city had already relocated 190,000 people from coastal areas by early yesterday morning, said a report by state news agency Xinhua.

Shanghai Disney Resort said it was operating as normal but some outdoor attractions and performances would be suspended during periods of heavy rain or high winds.

In neighbouring Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, more than 42,500 people were relocated. More than 28,000 ships, including 22,900 fishing boats, have returned to port in Zhejiang, added the report.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms in recent weeks have caused havoc across China, with floods along major rivers destroying bridges, blocking roads and railways and forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said yesterday that Ampil was continuing to lose its steam and was forecast to subside somewhere near Qingdao in the coming days, reported the Korea Times. But there was still a chance the typhoon could change direction and strike the Korean peninsula, KMA officials said.

REUTERS