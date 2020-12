HONG KONG (AFP) - Two teenagers among 12 activists held in China will be sent back to Hong Kong on Wednesday (Dec 30), the city's police said.

The handover comes as verdicts for the other 10 of the "Hong Kong 12" were expected to be handed down by a court in the southern city of Shenzhen on charges linked to an illegal border crossing.

The two teens, aged 16 and 17, were expected to be handed back by Shenzhen authorities to the city's police force at the border around noon.