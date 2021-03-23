Two Taiwan fighter jets crash in third such incident in six months

TAIPEI • Two Taiwanese fighter jets crashed yesterday in the third such incident in the past half year, at a time when the Beijing-claimed island's armed forces are under increasing pressure to intercept Chinese aircraft on an almost daily basis.

While Taiwan's air force is well trained and well equipped, mostly with US-made equipment, it is dwarfed by China's.

Beijing views the democratic island as a renegade province to be reunited, by force if necessary.

Taiwan's National Rescue Command Centre said two air force F-5E fighters, each with one pilot aboard, crashed into the sea off the island's south-eastern coast after they apparently collided in mid-air during a training mission.

An air force helicopter and coast guard and other rescue ships have been scrambled to look for the pilots, it added.

The Defence Ministry said it was working on a statement, and gave no other immediate comment.

The official Central News Agency said the air force had now grounded the F-5 fleet that operates from the Chihhang air base, where the aircraft are based.

The US-built F-5 fighters first entered service in Taiwan in the late 1970s and have mostly been retired from front-line activities, though some are still used for training and as backup for the main fleet.

Another F-5 crashed last October, killing the pilot. The following month, a much more modern F-16 crashed off Taiwan's east coast, and its pilot also died.

In January last year, Taiwan's top military official was among eight people killed after a helicopter carrying them crashed in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei. They had been on their way to visit soldiers.

The incidents have raised concern about both training and maintenance, and also the pressure the air force is under to respond to repeated Chinese flights near the island.

The Taiwanese Defence Ministry has warned that Chinese aircraft, including drones, are flying repeatedly in the island's air defence identification zone, seeking to wear out Taiwan's air force.

