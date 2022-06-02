Two quakes hit China's Sichuan province - one an aftershock from 2013

BEIJING • At least four people are dead and 14 others injured after two earthquakes hit south-western China yesterday, state media reported.

A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province's Lushan county, about 100km west of the provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said.

It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in nearby Baoxing county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV.

Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as the building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with their arms over their heads.

Another video posted on social media by state-run broadcaster CGTN appeared to show the first quake sparking a landslide that damaged cars and left rocks and soil strewn over a road.

The authorities in the city of Ya'an dispatched more than 4,500 people to the quake area, including rescue workers, firefighters and military police.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the first quake struck at a depth of 17km at about 5pm local time. Tremors were felt in cities across Sichuan province, damaging some telecommunications lines, state media reported.

At a press briefing yesterday evening, officials at the provincial earthquake bureau said the first quake was an aftershock from a magnitude 7.0 quake in 2013 that killed around 200 people.

Mountainous Sichuan - a popular tourist destination home to China's giant pandas - is an earthquake-prone area.

A shallow quake on the border of Sichuan and neighbouring Yunnan province in January this year injured more than 20 people.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE