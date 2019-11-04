Two more bodies found, two still missing after helicopter crash

SEOUL • South Korean rescuers retrieved two bodies believed to be among the seven people who were on board a helicopter that crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from islets disputed with Japan, officials said yesterday.

The helicopter had just picked up an injured fisherman from Dokdo, which is known as Takeshima in Japan, when it went down last Thursday night.

Three other bodies had been located last Saturday, including one found inside the crashed chopper that was sitting upside down on the seabed at a depth of 72m.

Two of those bodies, both male, have been retrieved, the Coast Guard said yesterday, adding that one was believed to be a fireman but it was still trying to identify the pair.

Dozens of divers were scouring the waters, the authorities said, with Navy and Coast Guard vessels as well as helicopters and airplanes mobilised for the search.

The bodies were found by an unmanned submarine, although divers were attempting to retrieve them manually for fear the remains could be damaged if the submarine's "robot arm" was used.

The crashed chopper was a Eurocopter EC225, made by the European aerospace corporation Airbus.

The seven people on board were five rescuers, the fisherman and a civilian.

Seoul has controlled the islets in the Sea of Japan - also called the East Sea - since 1945, when Tokyo's brutal colonial rule on the peninsula ended, while Japan still claims sovereignty over them.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE