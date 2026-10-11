Two men die, 16 injured in float festival accidents in Japan’s Osaka prefecture

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Colourful floats, lit by chochin lanterns on the first day of the two-day Takayama autumn festival on Oct 9.

OSAKA – Two men died and 16 others were injured on Oct 10 when floats overturned during annual festivals in Osaka prefecture.

In Izumisano, a 51-year-old man was trapped beneath a float that overturned while he was riding it with other participants, police said. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, while seven others were injured.

A float at a different event in Izumiotsu also toppled, killing a 48-year-old man who was among those trapped underneath, according to the prefectural police. He had been riding the float when it overturned. Nine others were injured.

Both accidents occurred as the “danjiri” floats were being manoeuvred around corners, the police said.

Danjiri floats are pulled through city streets entirely by human power in festivals that originated as prayers for a good harvest in the south-western part of the prefecture. Accidents often occur during “yarimawashi”, a highlight of the parades in which the floats make turns without stopping.

On Oct 3, 11 people were injured when a float toppled in Sakai, another city in the south-western part of the prefecture. KYODO NEWS