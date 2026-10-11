Two men die, 16 injured in float festival accidents in Japan’s Osaka prefecture
- Two men died and 16 people were injured when danjiri floats overturned during festivals in Osaka prefecture on Oct 10.
- One man, aged 51, died in Izumisano after being trapped under a float; a 48-year-old man died in Izumiotsu in a similar accident.
- The crashes happened during “yarimawashi” corner turns, a risky festival highlight, after another float accident injured 11 people in Sakai on Oct 3.
AI generated
OSAKA – Two men died and 16 others were injured on Oct 10 when floats overturned during annual festivals in Osaka prefecture.
In Izumisano, a 51-year-old man was trapped beneath a float that overturned while he was riding it with other participants, police said. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, while seven others were injured.
A float at a different event in Izumiotsu also toppled, killing a 48-year-old man who was among those trapped underneath, according to the prefectural police. He had been riding the float when it overturned. Nine others were injured.
Both accidents occurred as the “danjiri” floats were being manoeuvred around corners, the police said.
Danjiri floats are pulled through city streets entirely by human power in festivals that originated as prayers for a good harvest in the south-western part of the prefecture. Accidents often occur during “yarimawashi”, a highlight of the parades in which the floats make turns without stopping.
On Oct 3, 11 people were injured when a float toppled in Sakai, another city in the south-western part of the prefecture. KYODO NEWS