Two Koreas sign comprehensive military agreement on reducing tensions

SEOUL/PYONGYANG - The defence chiefs of the two Koreas signed a comprehensive military agreement on Wednesday (Sept 19) intended to reduce tensions and prevent accidental clashes, reported South Korea's official Yonhap news agency.

South Korea's Defence Minister Song Young-moo and his North Korean counterpart No Kwang Chol inked the agreement in Pyongyang.

The military agreement is part of the Panmunjom Declaration reached by the leaders of the two Koreas during their first summit held at the truce village of Panmunjom in April.

North and South Korea agreed during the April 27 summit to halt "all hostile acts" against each other and eliminate the "danger of war".

The defence chiefs signed the military agreement on the second day of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's three-day visit to Pyongyang for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Both leaders signed an agreement on Wednesday, but details of the agreement were not immediately available, reported Yonhap.

Mr Yoon Young-chan, Mr Moon's top press secretary, earlier said the two leaders will hold a joint press conference to announce the outcome of their third bilateral summit, which began on Tuesday.