Two giant rubber ducks debut in Hong Kong in bid to drive ‘double happiness’

HONG KONG - A pair of Rubber Ducks made a splash in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour on Friday, part of an art installation dubbed Double Ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman, who says he hopes the ducks will bring happiness to the city.

The inflatable yellow ducks, 18m high, will sail on the harbour for two weeks and come a decade after Mr Hofman’s Rubber Duck sculpture drew crowds in the Asian financial hub in 2013.

Mr Hofman said his pair of ducks represent “twice the fun, double the happiness” and bring new excitement to Hong Kong.

“I hope it will bring as much pleasure as it did in the past and in a world where we suffered from a pandemic, wars and political situation, I think it’s the right moment to bring back the double luck.”

Curator AllRightsReserved (ARR) said the ducks were like the symmetrical Chinese characters “xi” for happiness and “peng” for friends.