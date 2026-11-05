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Two confirmed dead after Panasonic factory fire in Taiwan

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The two had previously been treated as missing.

The two people who died had previously been treated as missing.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS

TAIPEI – Two people previously treated as missing have been confirmed dead after a fire on Nov 4 at a Taiwan factory run by a unit of Japan’s Panasonic, Taiwan’s Hsinchu county government said on Nov 5.

Five were injured in the fire, the county authorities said on Nov 4, when they also said the two were missing.

In a statement on Nov 4, Panasonic confirmed an explosion had occurred at its Taiwan facility, injuring some people, and that it was investigating the details and cause of the accident.

The unit, Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials Taiwan, supplies the island’s makers of printed circuit boards essential for electronic products, such as computers and AI servers. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.