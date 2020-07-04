Two believed dead, 10 missing in southern Japan storms

KYUSHU (BLOOMBERG) - Two people rescued from a mudslide showed no vital signs, and about 10 others were missing after heavy rains lashed Kyushu island in southern Japan, Kyodo News reported on Saturday (July 4).

Residents in 11 local communities in Kumamoto Prefecture were told to evacuate because of floods from the overflowing Kuma River and others, Kyodo said.

Four factories run by Sony Semiconductor Solutions on the island are operating normally in the prefectures of Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Nagasaki and Oita, Sony spokesman Masahito Takeda said by phone on Saturday.

Sony's Kumamoto factory makes image sensors for iPhones and other smartphones.

Another company operating in Kumamoto, Oji Paper Co, said its factory in the city of Yatsushiro was shut on Saturday, but has not suffered damage from the rain.