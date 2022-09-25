Tsuta founder Yuki Onishi dies at 43

TOKYO - Mr Yuki Onishi, the founder and head chef of the world's first Michelin-starred ramen eatery Tsuta, has died.

The cause of death was reportedly acute heart failure.

It is unclear when he died, but Tsuta staff paid tribute to Mr Onishi, 43, on Friday on the company's website and social media.

"He was a meticulous and talented chef who enhanced the popularity of ramen across borders beyond Japan," the message read. "While mourning with his relatives and friends, Tsuta staff worldwide will strive to continue his legacy."

Tsuta, formally known as Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta, is known for its trademark dish, shoyu (soya sauce) ramen with a chicken and seafood dashi (stock) base infused with black truffle oil.

Mr Onishi was born in 1979 in the city of Fujisawa in Kanagawa prefecture, south of Tokyo. His first brush with making ramen came at 18, after he graduated from senior high school, when he worked at his father's ramen shop, Nanae Aji no Mise Mejiro.

At age 22, he decided to pursue his passion for the fashion industry, working as a merchandiser for a Tokyo-based fashion company.

The role took him around fashion circuits overseas. But his travels also gave him a "culture shock" and made him realise his calling was in spreading the nuances of Japan's cuisine in its use of dashi and emphasis on umami flavouring. He quit his job when he was 28, returning to work in the kitchen of his father's shop.

In January 2012, Mr Onishi opened Tsuta as a nine-seater eatery in Tokyo's Sugamo district. The store caused a stir when it was put on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list of "good quality, good value restaurants" in 2015, before being awarded a star for four years from 2016 to 2019.

It opened its first overseas store in 2016, at Singapore's Pacific Plaza.

Mr Onishi shut the Sugamo outlet in November 2019, moving to the more cosmopolitan Yoyogi-Uehara district a month later. The outlet has been closed since Tuesday due to "various circumstances", the company said on social media.

Mr Onishi's elder brother Yoshimi, who runs the ramen shop Uzutokaminari in Fujisawa, wrote on Twitter: "To those who want to pay their respects, please eat Yuki's ramen when Tsuta reopens."

Overseas, Tsuta has three outlets in Singapore - at Jewel Changi Airport, 313@Somerset and Takashimaya - as well as two in Bangkok. A new store is due to open in New York in November.

Mr Brian Chua, chief executive of Tsuta Global, told The Sunday Times: "Chef Yuki dedicated his life in pursuit of ramen excellence... I remember him telling me that his aim was always to create the one and only original taste that differentiates him from the rest...

"Our team is focused on preserving Chef Yuki's legacy, serving his signature ramen to the world."