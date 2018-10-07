Tsukiji's last auction - going, going... gone

Tokyo fishmongers gathered before dawn yesterday for the final tuna auction at the world-famous Tsukiji market before it closed its doors to move to a new site. It was an emotional moment for veterans at the 83-year-old market, the beating heart of Tokyo's culinary scene for decades, which many acknowledged had become too run-down to support its mammoth operations. Hundreds of fishmongers were packing up yesterday and preparing to move to a gleaming new US$5 billion (S$6.9 billion) market set to open on Thursday in Toyosu, a man-made island in Tokyo Bay. The most expensive fish - a 162kg tuna - sold for 4.3 million yen (S$52,300) at the early morning auction. Business at Tsukiji officially ended at noon.