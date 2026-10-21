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TSMC says four construction workers killed at Taiwan site, halting work

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TSMC is the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier of the advanced chips powering the trend towards AI. 

TSMC is the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier of the advanced chips powering the trend towards AI. 

PHOTO: REUTERS

TAIPEI – Chipmaker TSMC said on Oct 21 that four construction workers had been killed at a site for a new factory in southern Taiwan, with some building work being halted as a result.

The four workers were killed on Oct 20 during steel structure construction at the site in Kaohsiung, the company said in an e-mailed statement.

“We and our construction contractor immediately suspended related construction work at the site, and we have also suspended similar steel structure work at all our construction sites across Taiwan pending our investigation,” it said.

“TSMC’s on-site safety team is cooperating with the relevant authorities and our construction contractor to investigate the incident and ensure appropriate remedial steps are taken”, the company added.

TSMC is the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier of the advanced chips powering the trend towards AI. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.