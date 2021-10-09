Tsai: We do not seek military confrontation but will defend freedom

TAIPEI • Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, but will do whatever it takes to defend its freedom, President Tsai Ing-wen said yesterday, amid a rise in tensions with China that has sparked alarm around the world.

Taiwan reported that close to 150 Chinese air force aircraft flew into its air defence zone over a four-day period since Oct 1, though those missions have since ended. Taiwan has complained for more than a year of such activities, which it views as "grey zone warfare", designed to wear out Taiwan's armed forces and test their ability to respond.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province awaiting reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Taiwan says it will defend its freedom and democracy.

Speaking at the annual Yushan Forum in Taipei, Ms Tsai said: "Taiwan does not seek military confrontation. It hopes for a peaceful, stable, predictable and mutually-beneficial coexistence with its neighbours.

"But Taiwan will also do whatever it takes to defend its freedom and democratic way of life."

The forum, hosted by the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation, discusses various issues, including regional security.

China says it is acting to protect its security and sovereignty, and has blamed the United States, Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, for the current tensions.

Ms Tsai said at the forum that prosperity in the Indo-Pacific needs a peaceful, stable and transparent environment and there are many opportunities in the region.

"But this also brings new tensions and systemic contradictions that could have a devastating effect on international security and the global economy if they are not handled carefully," she said.

Taiwan has been seeking the support of other democracies as the stand-off with China worsens, and is this week playing host to four French senators and former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott, though he is visiting in a personal capacity.

China yesterday condemned a visit by the French senators, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing.

The delegation was led by former French defence minister Alain Richard.

He called Taiwan a "country" during a speech after a meeting with Ms Tsai, in a move that infuriated Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian yesterday said Mr Richard made his comment "out of self-interest to undermine relations between China and France".

Mr Zhao said Mr Richard's use of the term "country" had "blatantly violated" international practice, and he urged France to "respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

