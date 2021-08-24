Tsai gives her stamp of approval for Taiwan's own vaccine

TAIPEI • President Tsai Ing-wen was vaccinated with Taiwan's first domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine yesterday, as the island began rolling out the shot whose approval, critics say, has been rushed.

The health ministry last month approved the emergency use of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp's vaccine, part of a broader plan for inoculation self-sufficiency amid delays in vaccine deliveries from global drug companies.

Ms Tsai, who had held off using vaccines from Moderna or AstraZeneca, the current mainstay of Taiwan's vaccination programme, received her Medigen shot at a hospital in central Taipei, demonstrating her confidence in the safety of the vaccine.

She chatted with medical workers as they prepared her shot, the whole process being broadcast live on her Facebook page.

"It doesn't hurt, I'm in good spirits, and I'm going to continue working for the day," she later wrote on Facebook.

The government says the initial experience of the pandemic last year, when basic supplies such as face masks were in short supply, made it realise that the Taiwanese had to be able to rely on themselves for critical materials.

Medigen, whose Chinese name literally means "high-end", has rejected claims that its vaccine is either unsafe or that it has been sent to market with undue haste, saying it is effective and well tested.

"We have done so many experiments, everyone has seen how safe our vaccine is," Medigen's CEO Charles Chen told Reuters.

The recombinant protein vaccine has been developed in collaboration with the National Institutes of Health in the United States, and the government has ordered an initial five million doses. It says nobody will be forced to get it.

The vaccine has yet to finish clinical trials and no efficacy data is available, but the government says studies so far have shown that antibodies created by the shot have been "no worse than" those created by AstraZeneca's vaccine.

Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang or KMT, has mounted a fierce campaign against the shot, saying that while it supports domestic vaccines, Medigen's approval was rushed.

About 40 per cent of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one shot of the two-dose AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines, though less than 5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Taiwan has received more than 10 million vaccine doses to date, and in July ordered a further 36 million doses of Moderna's.

