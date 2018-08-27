Trump's cancellation of Pompeo trip dashes hopes in S. Korea

SEOUL • The past few days have been a roller-coaster ride for South Korea President Moon Jae-in.

Last Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that he would travel to North Korea this week, raising hopes that the trip would lead to progress in talks over denuclearising the North and provide the rationale for Mr Moon to advance inter-Korean relations.

Those hopes were quickly dashed barely a day later, when President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled Mr Pompeo's trip.

To many South Koreans, the zigzag was another sign of Washington's poor coordination in its North Korea policy, and it left Mr Moon with a difficult choice.

If he ignores Mr Trump's unhappiness with North Korea and pushes ahead with his plan to open South Korea's first liaison office in the North - and meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang next month - he could run the risk of creating a rift with Washington, the South's most important ally.

Any major cooperative deal with Mr Kim would also prompt a backlash from Mr Moon's conservative enemies at home, who are eager to portray him as a dangerous progressive.

But postponing the inter-Korean projects, such as his plan to reconnect the two Koreas' railways, would be a huge setback for Mr Moon, who has vowed to take the "driver's seat" in efforts to defuse the crisis over the North's nuclear weapons development and build peace on the Korean peninsula.

Mr Trump could have scrapped Mr Pompeo's trip in an attempt to gain quick leverage over North Korea, and he may revive it soon - just as he once cancelled and then reinstated his Singapore summit with Mr Kim in June, said North Korean studies professor Kim Yong-hyun at Dongguk University in Seoul.

But if that turns out not to be the case, Mr Moon could find himself in an awkward position when he sits down with Mr Kim next month.

"He can try to persuade Kim Jong Un to become more cooperative with denuclearisation, telling him that inter-Korean relations cannot advance without it, or he can decide to press ahead with inter-Korean projects without progress in denuclearisation," said Dr Shin Beom-chul, a North Korea specialist at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul. "If he chooses the latter, it will bode ill for South Korean-United States relations."

There was no immediate reaction from North Korea.

