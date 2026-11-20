The trilateral meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China and President Donald Trump of the US in Shenzhen on Nov 19.

LONDON – It certainly felt like just political theatre. Seated at a huge table around a gigantic mound of flowers, the presidents of China, Russia and the US no doubt attracted the world’s attention.

For years, both Moscow and Beijing assumed that the US would try to split Russia from China. But US President Donald Trump did nothing of the kind; instead, Trump tried to be chummy with both the Russian and Chinese leaders.