News analysis
Trump-Xi-Putin summit: Does it herald a fundamental shift to a world dictated by the ‘Big Three’?
- Trump, Xi and Putin met in Shenzhen, showing a possible shift towards a world led by the “Big Three” and moving global politics away from old Western control.
- Putin gained status by appearing as an equal, but he won no Ukraine deal, no sanctions relief, and no change to Russia’s occupied territory.
- Xi gained the most by hosting the summit, while Trump gained least; the talks raised concerns about weaker global law and backlash from smaller nations.
AI generated
LONDON – It certainly felt like just political theatre. Seated at a huge table around a gigantic mound of flowers, the presidents of China, Russia and the US no doubt attracted the world’s attention.
For years, both Moscow and Beijing assumed that the US would try to split Russia from China. But US President Donald Trump did nothing of the kind; instead, Trump tried to be chummy with both the Russian and Chinese leaders.