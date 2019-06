SEOUL (REUTERS) - United States President Donald Trump will visit South Korea this week to discuss ways to revive nuclear talks with North Korea, the South's presidential Blue House said on Monday (June 24).

Mr Trump is set to start his two-day visit on Saturday, and hold a summit with President Moon Jae-in on Sunday, following a leaders' summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Japan's western city of Osaka, a Blue House spokesman said.

This story is developing.