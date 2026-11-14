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Trump to hold summit with Xi, Putin in Shenzhen on Nov 19, report says

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New pop art painting dubbed “Shenzhen 26” by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko, depicting US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping and dedicated to the upcoming APEC summit in Shenzhen, unveiled in St Petersburg, Russia, on Nov 12.

New pop art painting dubbed “Shenzhen 26” by Russian artist Alexey Sergienko, depicting US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping and dedicated to the upcoming APEC summit in Shenzhen, unveiled in St Petersburg, Russia, on Nov 12.

PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump will hold a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the annual APEC conference in Shenzhen on Nov 19, the New York Post reported on Nov 13.

The trilateral discussion is expected to focus largely on developing an ambitious nuclear arms control pact, but discussions could also touch on North Korea and the Iran war, the Post reported.

Trump has already publicly indicated that he planned to meet with the two leaders.

“We’ll talk a lot of things, including denuclearization, but we’ll be talking a lot of things,” Trump told reporters earlier this week.

The White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.