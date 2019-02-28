Trump to call South Korean President Moon following conclusion of summit with North Korea's Kim

SEOUL - US President Donald Trump will call Mr Moon Jae-in on Thursday (Feb 28) to brief the South Korean President on the outcome of his second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, an official from the Blue House said.

The call is likely to take place around 8pm Seoul time, around the time when the US President is slated to fly out of Hanoi following the conclusion of his summit with Mr Kim, Yonhap reported.

"We have asked the US President to make the call before his departure," Mr Moon's spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing.

"It is difficult to know whether the call will be made before or after his departure," he added.

Mr Trump had earlier promised to explain the outcome of his meeting with Mr Kim to Mr Moon as soon as possible.

Following the first-ever US-North Korea summit in Singapore in June, Mr Trump had called Mr Moon while headed home on board Air Force One.