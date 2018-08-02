Trump thanks North Korea's Kim Jong Un for sending war remains, hopes to see him 'soon'

Military pallbearers carrying what's believed to be remains of US service members collected in North Korea in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Aug 1, 2018.
Military pallbearers carrying what's believed to be remains of US service members collected in North Korea in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Aug 1, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Published
47 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said he looked forward to meeting Mr Kim Jong Un soon and thanked the North Korean leader for sending the suspected remains of US soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War back to the United States.

"Thank you to Chairman Kim Jong Un for keeping your word & starting the process of sending home the remains of our great and beloved missing fallen! I am not at all surprised that you took this kind action," Mr Trump wrote in a Twitter message.

"Also, thank you for your nice letter - I look forward to seeing you soon!" Mr Trump said, without elaborating.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Related news and commentaries on Asean
JCU finds success in its 'Students First' approach to education
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!