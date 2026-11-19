Blackwell chips are central to the technology rivalry between the US and China.

SHENZHEN, China – President Donald Trump said that the US could potentially allow the sale of Nvidia’s highly sought Blackwell chips to China in the future, when they are no longer among the most advanced on the market.

“In two years or three years, I would, if I were here, I would say, go ahead. You can now sell Blackwells because they’ll have something else,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News from Shenzhen, China, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

“As you know, they’re already working on something else that’s going to be superseding the Blackwell chip,” he added. “But in two or three years, I’ll say, go do the Blackwells because they’ll be able to do it.”

Trump’s term ends in January 2029.

China’s access to artificial intelligence chips has become a major flashpoint at the summit following the ouster of Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang over an affair with a woman now under investigation by the US government for potentially working with a Chinese spy agency and possibly helping smuggle chips.

The Trump administration earlier this week moved to heighten scrutiny on exports of processors to several countries in a bid to restrict Chinese companies from obtaining remote access to AI chips and servers.

Blackwell chips are central to the technology rivalry between the US and China.

The chips’ capabilities would provide a major boost to Beijing’s efforts to rapidly develop AI technology.

Nvidia under Huang had pushed for the US government to grant permission to sell the chips but the Trump administration never agreed to that request, instead allowing the sale of processors known as H200 that are less advanced.

“Look, the only things that were, you know, that we I guess allowed to sell were the old ones, the ones that are sort of semi-obsolete,” Trump said in the Fox News interview.

“They didn’t even sell that many, the 200s, and the 200s are old now. The Blackwells are very modern, very up to date. In another year, they’ll be obsolete.”

Trump’s comments may be a welcome sign for US lawmakers who have been pushing Congress to prevent Nvidia from selling Blackwells to China for at least 18 months.

Senators Jim Banks, an Indiana Republican, and Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, have managed to advance their Bill, the so-called AI Overwatch Act, into final negotiations for an annual defence package that typically passes in December.

The President’s indication that he does not plan on allowing Nvidia to sell Blackwells to China for another two or three years adds to momentum for a Bill that has also been boosted by Huang’s downfall.

His forced resignation removed a longtime foe of stricter US export controls and diminished the chipmaker’s clout on Capitol Hill. BLOOMBERG