Trump says he will bring up topic of Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai in Xi summit

US President Donald Trump said he will raise the case of Hong Kong’s imprisoned former media tycoon Jimmy Lai in his upcoming summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, adding a potential friction point to an agenda already complicated by the Iran war.

“I will be bringing it up,” Mr Trump told conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt on Salem News Channel on May 4, when asked whether he will discuss Lai’s case with Mr Xi during his visit to China scheduled for May 14-15.

“I brought him up,” Mr Trump said, referring to his appeal for Lai’s release when he last met Mr Xi in South Korea in October. “There’s a little bitterness, I would say, with him and Jimmy Lai. Hong Kong was not as easy.”

Lai, founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for collusion and sedition charges in February. Three government-picked judges found the 78-year-old guilty of conspiring to lobby the US and other foreign powers for sanctions against China and the former British colony.

The sentence is the heaviest penalty yet meted out under Beijing’s 2020 National Security Law. Lai’s family and supporters have campaigned for his release. Lai’s son Sebastien Lai said in February that Mr Trump’s upcoming visit to China could be crucial in securing the release of his father.

Officials in Beijing and Hong Kong have long decried any attempts to interfere in the case and maintained that Lai was given a fair trial.

Mr Trump had previously vowed to “save” Lai and asserted on his campaign trail that securing the democracy activist’s freedom would be “easy”.



But upon his return to the White House, the US President has found himself facing a more assertive Beijing that is unwilling to back down on issues ranging from trade to national security.

During a White House event on May 4, Mr Trump said he was looking forward to meeting Mr Xi, signalling his plans for the summit are still on after being delayed by the conflict in the Middle East.

The nine-week war in Iran has brought fresh strains.



US efforts to ramp up pressure on Tehran have led to sanctions on refiners in China that process Iranian oil.



China has now ordered companies not to abide by those measures, an act of defiance that will test the US sanctions system. BLOOMBERG