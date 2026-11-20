US President Donald Trump said an aide raised with Chinese officials the cases of two Americans detained by Beijing.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Nov 19 told Reuters that an aide raised with Chinese officials during his visit to China the cases of two Americans - Youlin Chen and Min Zin - designated by the US as wrongfully detained by Beijing.

Trump spoke to Reuters by phone as he flew back to Washington from his summit in Shenzhen with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

Chen, a Chinese-born seismologist with expertise in detecting North Korean nuclear tests, has been held by China since November 2024; Zin, a researcher on Myanmar, was arrested during a visit to south-west China in June.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio designated both men as wrongfully detained, which makes obtaining their releases a US priority. China does not recognise the designation, and says detention cases are handled in accordance with its laws.

Republican lawmakers on Nov 18 had urged Trump to press Xi to free the pair. But Trump told Reuters that an aide had raised their cases with the Chinese side.

The men, he said, were among "a few" Americans being held by China.

"We’ve gotten a lot of them out, a lot of countries," Trump continued, referring to Americans released by other governments since he began his second term in January 2025.

"You know I’ve got hundreds of them out from Belarus and various other places."

Since Trump returned to office, foreign governments have freed 115 US citizens from detention abroad, according US officials. Belarus has also freed hundreds of political prisoners, including at least 148 whose freedom was directly linked to negotiations with US envoy John Coale and the Trump administration. Another 250 prisoners were freed in a March pardon that occurred amid the same diplomatic effort.

Advocates had expected Trump, who raised the men's cases with Xi when the Chinese leader visited Washington in September, to do so again in Shenzhen. Trump also had urged Xi to release Chen when he visited Beijing in May.

Chinese authorities charged Chen with espionage on May 1, 2025. His wife, Youfang Rong, has said that Chen has been interrogated more than 100 times about his research and she expressed concern that he will be tried on concocted charges.

Chen's work has been funded by the US government, is publicly available and has never been classified.

"I know President Trump has already asked President Xi twice about resolving Youlin's case and I'm hopeful that the Chinese government will do this before President Trump hosts President Xi in Florida in December," Rong told Reuters on Thursday.

Min Zin was arrested after travelling to Yunnan, China, on June 3 after being invited by the Chinese government to attend an academic conference, according to the State Department. REUTERS