Trump endorses Japanese PM Takaichi ahead of Feb 8 election

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (left) and US President Donald Trump aboard the USS George Washington aircraft carrier in October 2025, at the US Navy's Yokosuka base in Japan.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Feb 5 said Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had his “total endorsement” ahead of a legislative election in the east Asian country on Feb 8, adding that they would meet on March 19 at the White House.

“Prime Minister Takaichi is someone who deserves powerful recognition for the job she and her Coalition are doing,” Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“Therefore, as President of the United States of America, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing.”

Ms Takaichi heads to a snap election she is widely expected to win on Feb 8. REUTERS