Trump endorses Japanese PM Takaichi ahead of Feb 8 election
- Donald Trump endorsed Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi on Truth Social, praising her and her coalition's work.
- Trump declared it his "Complete and Total Endorsement" as US President, showing strong support before her election.
- Takaichi is expected to win the election on February 8 and will meet Trump at the White House on March 19.
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Feb 5 said Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had his “total endorsement” ahead of a legislative election in the east Asian country on Feb 8, adding that they would meet on March 19 at the White House.
“Prime Minister Takaichi is someone who deserves powerful recognition for the job she and her Coalition are doing,” Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
“Therefore, as President of the United States of America, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing.”
Ms Takaichi heads to a snap election she is widely expected to win on Feb 8. REUTERS