Trump and South Korea’s Lee discuss outcome of US-China summit

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South Korea President Lee Jae Myung (right) told US President Donald Trump that the stable management of US-China relations would contribute to peace and prosperity in the region.

SEOUL - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump held a phone call on May 17 and discussed the outcome of the US-China summit meeting, the South Korean Blue House presidential office said in a statement on May 17.

Mr Trump shared with Mr Lee results of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, including US-China relations, agreements over economic and trade issues and Korean affairs, as well as the situation in the Middle East, the Blue House said.

The Korean president found Mr Trump and Mr Xi had constructive talks over affairs on the Korean Peninsula, it said.

Mr Trump told Mr Lee that the former would contribute to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula through close cooperation with South Korea, according to the Blue House.

Mr Lee told Mr Trump that the stable management of US-China relations would contribute to peace and prosperity in the region and the world. He also expressed his hope to Mr Trump for instant recovery of peace and stability in the Middle East, it said.

The two leaders also talked about the smooth implementation of a bilateral trade deal signed in 2025, the statement added. REUTERS