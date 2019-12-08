Trump and Moon discuss ways to continue dialogue with N. Korea

SEOUL • US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a half-hour phone discussion on ways to maintain diplomacy with North Korea, Seoul said yesterday, as Pyongyang warned of waning patience with stalled nuclear talks.

The two leaders agreed that the situation has become "severe" and that "dialogue momentum should be maintained to achieve prompt results from denuclearisation negotiations", South Korea's presidential Blue House said in a statement.

They also agreed to consult regularly as needed, the statement said.

Tensions are rising ahead of a year-end deadline set by North Korea, which has called on the United States to change its policy of demanding unilateral denuclearisation or else leader Kim Jong Un may choose an unspecified "new path".

In a series of statements in recent weeks, senior North Korean officials have warned the US not to ignore the deadline, and called Washington's offer of more talks a stalling tactic ahead of next year's US elections.

Longtime allies, the US and South Korea are also in negotiations over how much each side will pay to fund the roughly 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea.

Mr Trump has demanded that Seoul pay as much as US$4 billion (S$5.4 billion) more per year, according to South Korean officials, and a fourth round of talks ended in Washington last Wednesday with no agreement.

The Blue House said the cost-sharing dispute was not raised during Mr Moon's call with Mr Trump yesterday.

REUTERS