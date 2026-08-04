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Truck collides with train after crashing into car in Yokohama, 2 injured

TOKYO - A large truck collided with a train in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on Aug 4, after entering the tracks following a crash with a car, with both vehicle drivers injured, according to local police.

None of the roughly 100 passengers on the two-car train of the Kodomonokuni Line were injured, according to the operator.

Tokyu Railways said the collision occurred shortly after 11am between Kodomonokuni and Onda stations in the city’s Aoba Ward.

The truck crashed into a minivehicle making a right turn at a T-junction on a road beside the railway and ended up on tracks, the police said. KYODO NEWS