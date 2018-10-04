Troubled waters for some houseboat families in HK

About 180 families on board boats in Hong Kong's Discovery Bay are having their boats rocked and it is not because of typhoons sweeping through the area this time of year. The marina residents have been hit with eviction notices telling them to move their boats by Dec 31. Discovery Bay Marina Club is closing for renovations to "meet the needs of Hong Kong's growing sailing and pleasure-boating community", said a Sept 24 club statement. A reopening date has not been announced. With little option of moving the boats elsewhere in the city's crowded waters, the families face the daunting task of finding alternative homes in the world's least affordable housing market.