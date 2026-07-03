Tropical storm Maysak hits southern China’s Hainan; flights and ferries suspended

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Waves crashing against the shore as tropical storm Maysak approaches in Boao, Qionghai, Hainan province, on July 3.

BEIJING - Tropical storm Maysak lashed southern China’s island province of Hainan on July 3, making landfall with maximum winds near its centre of 23m per second and forcing flight, rail and ferry suspensions.

Maysak hit Hainan’s south-western coast at around 6.20pm, China’s National Meteorological Centre said.

The storm is expected to bring torrential rain to Hainan, as well as Guangdong, Guizhou and Hunan provinces and the Guangxi region.

In Hainan, some areas could see rainfall levels of up to 350 mm within 24 hours, the national weather forecaster said.

Hainan’s Sanya Phoenix International Airport suspended take-offs and landings from 5pm, after 92 flights were cancelled by 11.30am, while all round-island high-speed rail services were halted on July 3, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Passenger ferry services across the Qiongzhou Strait were suspended from 2am and were expected to remain halted for one to two days.

The authorities urged stepped-up monitoring and evacuations from risk areas, calling flood prevention tasks “severe and complex”. REUTERS