Tree climbing growing in popularity in Taiwan

Female students climbing a tree during a training class organised by the Women's ArbCamp in Nantou county, central Taiwan, last month. Tree climbing remains a somewhat niche activity in Taiwan, but a growing number of women are embracing the challenge, thanks to the island's first internationally certified female climber arborist, Ms Sylvia Hsu Ren-han. Ms Hsu, 26, said her classes have doubled in the last three years, especially with city dwellers and their children looking for a way to enjoy nature.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

