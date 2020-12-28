Travel to the 'end of the earth' at Hokkaido's Shiretoko Peninsula

OKHOTSK, HOKKAIDO - As one would expect from a place whose name has roots in an aboriginal phrase that means "end of the earth", there is vast emptiness on the rugged Shiretoko Peninsula on the north-eastern tip of Hokkaido.

It is here that I meet Mrs Etsuko Umezawa, 76, an ethnic Ainu whose dialect had inspired the destination's name ("sir etok").

I had wandered into her shop, my curiosity piqued by the ornate embroidery and hand-carved ornaments with unusual patterns that look nothing like typical Japanese souvenirs.

She beams with pride when I ask her about this, saying that it is centuries-old tradition. She offers a warm cup of bitter herbal tea - "Good for the intestines, especially effective after a heavy meal or a night of heavy drinking," she says - as an introduction to the Ainu culture.

"The Ainu have a rich respect for the environment and live in harmony with the land."

With her husband Masao, she runs the Shuchou-no-ie (House Of An Ainu Chief, 124 Utorohigashi, Shari, Hokkaido; +81-152-24-2742;). This is also a modest ryokan with a hot spring, an eatery featuring Ainu cuisine, and Ainu clothing rental shop.

The Ainu aboriginal group, native to Hokkaido, has suffered from oppression and even denial of their ethnicity for centuries. It was only last year that the Japanese government officially recognised their indigenous status.

The Umezawas have made it their mission to raise awareness of their long-hidden heritage among visitors to the Shiretoko Peninsula, which itself is a hidden destination, given its inaccessibility.

This is despite the Shiretoko's clear claim to fame as a Unesco World Heritage Site. Influences of the Ainu are, likewise, hidden in plain sight in Japan: the dialect inspired the names of more popular tourist destinations like Sapporo ("important river flowing through a plain") and Niseko ( "standing cliff").





Mrs Etsuko Umezawa, 76, poses at the souvenir shop of the Shuchou-no-ie, which she runs with her husband. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



Being at the Shiretoko Peninsula means being one with nature and the elements, Mrs Umezawa says, noting that the peninsula changes by the season.

I visited in October, in early autumn, as leaves of the lush forests were starting to turn into magnificent hues of red and brown. The area will now be blanketed in snow.

The pristine, primeval nature is marked by the Shiretoko mountain range - including the 1,547m-tall Mount Shari which is among Japan's 100 famous mountains - as well as the crystal-clear waters of the Sea of Okhotsk, which is Japan's main source of salmon.

The Shiretoko Peninsula is the main attraction of Okhotsk, one of nine sub-prefectures in Hokkaido, while the cities of Kitami and Abashiri are steeped in history.

Many locals tell me that February is the most magical time to visit, given the phenomenon of "drift ice", with the Sea of Okhotsk covered in ice floes. This was one of the winning factors behind the Unesco heritage recognition.

Adventures in the wild



Climbing up a steep flight of 170 steps at the Oronko Rock in the town of Shari will reward you with this view of the Sea of Okhotsk, with the Shiretoko mountain range in the background. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



While international travel is unlikely to resume soon enough for overseas visitors to witness the upcoming occurrence, they can look forward to outdoorsy escapes in the wilderness no matter when they visit.

Embark on a digital detox journey after months of telework and Zoom meetings: Data connection is patchy given the remoteness.

Activities at the Shiretoko Peninsula, which at 386.33 sq km is about half the size of Singapore, vary by season. Camp under the stars or go kayaking in the warmer months - and snow-trek in winter.

There are active volcanoes, precipitous cliffs and lush forests that form one of the world's densest habitats of brown bears. And they are relatively easy to spot: I saw two from afar, fishing and frolicking in waters off the coast.





Souvenirs show the mascot of Shiretoko Peninsula, Doco the clumsy yet cuddly brown bear, engaging in various activities like hiking and soaking in an onsen bath. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



They give the face to Shiretoko's mascot Doco, a cute but clumsy bear engaging in activities like hiking and soaking in an onsen.

There are also free-roaming deer and seasonal migratory birds, as well as whales, dolphins and seals.

Start your adventure at the Shiretoko National Park Nature Centre (free, with some paid activities; 531 Onnebetsumura, Shari; +81-152-24-2114; open 8am-5.30pm from April 20 to Oct 20 and 9am-4pm from Oct 21 to April 19), a gentrified site with occasional activities like yoga and movie nights and the Sapporo-based cafe Baristart Coffee.

Check in with park rangers for advice on your expedition, or attend a free lecture on the region's wildlife.

There is equipment for rent, like binoculars and trekking poles, if you find yourself under-prepared. Or, pick up some region-exclusive products at The North Face and Helly Hansen store before going on one of the several hiking trails that begin and end at the Nature Centre.

I took the Frepe Waterfall Trail, a 2km path that leads to a stunning view of a precipitous cliff. This "waterfall" does not stem from a river, but from groundwater that flows out of a crack in the cliff. The trickle gives it its nickname Otome no Namida (Virgin's Tears).





A view of the Frepe Waterfall, dubbed the Otome no Namida (Virgin’s Tears), by locals. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



Another must-visit is the Shiretoko Goko Lakes (Onnebetsumura, Shari; +81-152-24-3323; opening hours vary, closed for winter from Nov 9 to April 19), which look especially majestic with the Shiretoko mountains forming the background.

The easiest route, via the elevated boardwalk, covers just one of the five lakes. The more adventurous may want to hire a paid guide (various options, including a 5,000 yen (S$64) course that takes three hours) to get closer to nature. Call ahead, as trails may be closed in the event of bad weather or a bear sighting.





A view of Ichiko Lake, one of the five lakes at the Shiretoko Goko Lakes. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



For a greater adrenaline rush, book a downhill cycling tour at Shiretoko Cycling (96 Utorohigashi, Shari; +81-152-24-2380; opening hours vary by season and weather, multiple options available). The 15km downhill ride, enveloped by nature, starts from a 740m-tall viewpoint on the Shiretoko Pass.

Continue your adventure in the nearby city of Abashiri with Connectrip (812-2 Yobito, Abashiri; +81-50-1099-3708). The firm organises diverse activities including kayaking on Lake Abashiri in autumn and snowshoe tours in winter, along with less sporty options like star-gazing tours and fruit-picking expeditions.

Get up close and personal





Foxes laze in the afternoon sun at the Hokkaido Fox Village in Kitami. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



If you do not manage to spot any animals in the wild, you can also see them in captivity.

Gush over how cute the foxes are at the Hokkaido Fox Village (Admission: 500 yen; 52-1 Rubeshibecho Hanaoka, Kitami; +81-157-45-2249; open 9am-4pm), one of only two kitsune or fox villages in Japan. It is home to about 50 foxes, the pride and joy of director Kashio Tokikazu.

Or go to the nearby Northern Daichi Aquarium (Admission: 670 yen; 1-4 Rubeshibecho Matsuyama, Kitami; +81-157-45-2223; Open 8.30am-5pm from April to October, 9am-4.30pm from November to March; closed April 8-14, Dec 26-Jan 1). Its zealous director Sou Yamauchi, 33, counts himself lucky for achieving his childhood dream job of running an aquarium.





A view of the native giant freshwater fish itou at the Northern Daichi Aquarium in Kitami. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



There are 50 species of fish, including the endangered native giant freshwater fish itou (Japanese huchen) that can grow up to 2m long.

Just outside the aquarium is the world's largest cuckoo clock that stands tall at 19.8m, with birds and forest fairies coming out in a five-minute "performance" on the hour between 8am and 6pm.

The building, known as the Kamurin Tower, showcases local craftsmanship with timber, and contains a mini-arcade with game machines made entirely of wood.



The Kamurin Tower, the world's tallest cuckoo clock at 19.8m, located next to the Northern Daichi Aquarium in Kitami, Hokkaido. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



For history buffs

History geeks can satiate their appetite for knowledge at museums like the Kitami Mint Memorial Museum (Free with paid activities; 1-7-28 Minaminakamachi, Kitami; +81-157-23-6200; open 9am-5pm from May to October and 9.30am to 4.30pm from November to April, closed Mondays and day after public holidays).

It pays tribute to the city's role in once being the world's largest exporter of mint, accounting for 70 per cent of the global market until just after World War II.

The Abashiri Prison Museum (Admission: 1,100 yen. 1-1 Yobito, Abashiri; +81-152-45-2411; open 9am-5pm except Aug 1 to 16, when it is open until 6pm) was once one of Hokkaido's oldest jailhouses. It opened in 1890 and once housed Japan's most hardened criminals.





Jail cells at the Abashiri Prison Museum. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



I was intrigued by the story of anti-hero Yoshie Shiratori (1907-1979), whose claim to fame was having broken out of jail four times. The jailbreaker was imprisoned in Abashiri from April 1943 until his escape from the maximum security prison in August 1944.

Enter the prison cells to feel the claustrophobia, then have lunch at the next-door Jailhouse Cafeteria (11am to 3.30pm daily).

On the menu is food that is almost identical to what inmates eat at the current Abashiri Prison. While a novelty experience, the food, which includes rice mixed with barley, is (perhaps rightly) nothing to shout about.

Winter wonderland

Locals take the cold very seriously, and battle it out in endurance challenges that will bewilder anyone from a more tropical climate.

If you think you have what it takes, sign up for the yakiniku (grilled meat) festival that Kitami holds outdoors in February, when the mercury falls below -10 deg C. Locals claim that heat from the burning grills and a healthy consumption of beer are more than enough to warm them up.

The main highlight in that month is the "drift ice" phenomenon that has also inspired thematic food like blue beer and blue curry that taste much better than they sound.



Cape Notoro in Abashiri, Hokkaido, with its distinctive black-and-white lighthouse, provides a scenic view of the Sea of Okhotsk. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



One of the best places to view the drift ice is at Cape Notoro (Misaki, Abashiri), famous for its distinctive black-and-white lighthouse.

Even if you visit at the off-season, experience how winter feels like at the Okhotsk Ryuhyo Drift Ice Museum (Admission: 750 yen. 244-3 Tentozan, Abashiri;+81 152-43-5951; open 8.30am-6pm from May to October and 9am-4.30pm from November to April).

Rent a down jacket and enter a room at around -15 deg C, where real drift ice harvested from the sea in the previous season is on display.

See the drift ice up close through projection mapping, and seasonal aquatic creatures like the mystical clione, a sea slug with a translucent body that eats by splitting its head into two and stretching its six hidden tentacles to catch food.

These are among the primeval secrets that the remote Shiretoko Peninsula has kept hidden for far too long, and I know I will be back for more.

The writer's five-day four-night trip was organised by the Hokkaido Tourism Organisation.

Travel tips

• Be prepared for large changes in temperatures. Take a sweater along even in summer, as the mercury can dip as low as 12 deg C.

• It is highly advisable to rent a car unless you follow a guided tour, given how inaccessible the Shiretoko Peninsula is.

By law, motorists with a Singapore licence must present an international driving permit to rent a vehicle in Japan.

Getting there

Regular flight schedules have been disrupted due to Covid-19, but All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and Singapore Airlines have regular flights between Singapore and Tokyo Haneda Airport.

Transfer to a domestic flight to Memanbetsu Airport, the gateway to eastern Hokkaido. The flight takes 100 minutes.

Flying is advisable even if travelling via New Chitose Airport (Sapporo). The flight time is 45 minutes, compared with a seven-hour car journey.

Stay



Fishermen sorting through salmon, caught from the Sea of Okhotsk, at the Utoro Salmon Terrace. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



For a luxury experience, stay at the upscale Shiretoko Daiichi Hotel (306 Utorokagawa, Shari; +81-152-24-2334) overlooking the Sea of Okhotsk. The decadent dinner buffet features delicacies like locally caught salmon and fish roe, fresh-boiled snow crab and crab chawanmushi (egg custard), as well as live cooking stations for pasta and ramen.

Or unwind at the Abashiri Koso (78 Yobito, Abashiri; +81- 152-48-2245), which opened in 1948, with a natural hot springs bath and rooms that overlook Lake Abashiri.





A view of Lake Abashiri, taken from the Abashiri Koso hotel. ST PHOTO: WALTER SIM



Covid-19 advisory

• For updates on Japan's entry requirements, go to the website of the Embassy of Japan in Singapore

• For daily updates on Covid-19 cases in Japan, go to the website of Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare