Travel rush under way at start of 5-day stretch in Japan’s Golden Week holidays

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Japan's Golden Week started in late April, with May 2 marking the latter half including four consecutive national holidays.

TOKYO – Roads, train stations and airports in Japan were congested on May 2 as people headed to their hometowns or departed for domestic and overseas vacations at the start of a five-day stretch in the Golden Week holidays.

Japan’s busiest holiday season apart from New Year and Obon in the summer, Golden Week started in late April, with May 2 marking the latter half including four consecutive national holidays.

At JR Tokyo Station, a family from Chiba Prefecture said they were planning to travel to Kyoto and Nara prefectures in western Japan.

“I want to feed deer,” four-year-old Nanami Sotozaki said, apparently referring to the crackers tourists give to roaming deer in Nara.

In Osaka, station staff were busy guiding customers near ticket gates at JR Shin-Osaka Station, while people in the station building waited in line to buy souvenirs.

“I can’t wait to visit TV drama locations with my boyfriend,” Ms Honoka Hamasaki, a 28-year-old resident of the western Japan city, said as she headed to Yamanashi Prefecture. KYODO NEWS