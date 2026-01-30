Power outage again disrupts Tokyo area train services

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– Some train services in the Tokyo area were temporarily disrupted on Jan 30 owing to a power outage, the second such incident in January, affecting some 230,000 people, operator JR East said.

Some passengers had to also alight onto railway tracks, it added.

It said the outage at JR Ueno Station at around 6.55am halted 81 trains, including on the Joban Line between Ueno and Tsuchiura stations, as well as parts of the Takasaki Line and the Tohoku Line, for up to seven hours.

It follows a similar incident on Jan 16 in which trains on Tokyo’s Yamanote loop line, also operated by JR East, were halted after a power outage and affected some 673,000 people.

Officials discovered that an overhead wire was severed on a Joban Line platform at Ueno Station in the incident on Jan 30, the company said.

The company ran additional train services on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line between Tokyo and Omiya stations to ease the inconvenience. KYODO NEWS