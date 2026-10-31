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Train collides with bear in Japan’s Hokkaido, causing passengers to spend night on board

None of the 34 passengers and crew members was injured.

TOKYO – Passengers of a limited express train in Hokkaido, Japan, had to spend the night on board after the service collided with a bear on the night of Oct 30.

The train, a Sarobetsu limited express service travelling from Asahikawa to Wakkanai on the JR Soya Line, collided with the animal between Teshio-Nakagawa and Toikambetsu stations at around 10.50pm local time.

According to JR Hokkaido, the train derailed after some of the wheels on the lead car became entangled with the bear.

None of the 34 passengers and crew members was injured.

Passengers were transported from the scene from around 9.30am on Oct 31 and taken to their respective destinations. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK