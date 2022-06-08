Tourists in Japan must wear masks or risk getting sent home

TOKYO • Tourists visiting Japan may be sent home if they fail to abide by rules requiring them to wear masks, sanitise their hands thoroughly and buy private health insurance, according to guidelines set by the government ahead of the country's cautious, gradual reopening of its borders.

Travel companies will be required to explain the rules and book tours only for customers who have agreed to comply. That will include a warning that the tourists could be asked to leave Japan if they disobey the rules.

The guidelines, announced by the government's tourism agency yesterday, are part of an effort to restart inbound tourism after the borders closed in early 2020.

Japan is set to allow package-tour visitors from Friday. Although a limit on arrivals from overseas will be doubled to 20,000 people per day, that is just a trickle compared with visitor levels before the coronavirus pandemic.

While some businesses and lawmakers are calling for the country to end the daily cap, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration has also been keen to project a strict-on-Covid-19 stance ahead of Upper House elections in July.

Under the proposed guidelines, tested last month with a limited number of tour groups, visitors will be asked to sit at designated seats in restaurants. Travel agents should plan tours that avoid crowds, keep records of movements and accompany those testing positive for Covid-19 and close contacts to facilities for isolation.

Epidemiologist Kenji Shibuya said the rule is not based on scientific evidence and is extremely unfriendly to travellers.

Japan has acquired high immunity against Covid-19 now and can further ease its infection controls to boost social activities, said Dr Shibuya, research director at the Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research.

"The government is treating Japanese and foreign tourists differently, and the differences can't be scientifically explained," he added.

"There's no evidence that being accompanied by tour guides will lower the risks of infection. In endemic situations, it should be left to individuals to manage their own risks."

Last month, Japan softened its guidance to note that masks are not always necessary outdoors. Still, most people in Japan continue to wear masks when outside. They are still recommended when people are in crowded places or talking outdoors, as well as in most indoor spaces and on public transport, said the health ministry.

Japan's reopening involves allowing entry from countries and regions where infection levels are low. They will be divided into three categories - red, yellow and blue - depending on their assessed virus risk, said the foreign ministry.

Travellers arriving from the 98 countries or regions on the blue list, including Singapore, will be able to bypass quarantine as long as they pass a pre-departure Covid-19 test. Those on the yellow list will also require proof of vaccination to skip quarantine.

Japan has fared relatively well during the pandemic, with the lowest mortality rate per 100,000 among the Group of Seven countries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

BLOOMBERG