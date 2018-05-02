Tourists flock to replica village of Panmunjom to recreate famous Moon-Kim handshake

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Interest in North Korea has heightened in the South following the historic inter-Korea summit that took place at the border village of Panmunjom last Friday (April 27).

In subsequent days, tourists have been flocking to a replica set of the village located in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, with hopes of re-enacting the meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which garnered international media exposure.

Although the original Panmunjom and its surrounding Joint Security Area, located in Paju, have long been the target of global attention, public access to the area is largely restricted.

Visitors can instead take photos at the Namyangju set, used often in films. Crowds gathered at the area the following weekend, according to media reports.

Many posed over a replica of the Military Demarcation Line and imitated the now famous, lingering handshake between the two leaders.