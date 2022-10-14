Tourists back in Taiwan after it ends quarantine

TAOYUAN - Taiwan began welcoming back visitors after finally ending mandatory quarantines to control the spread of Covid-19. Visitors on the first tour group that stepped off the plane shortly after midnight on Thursday received gifts of cuddly toy black bears.

Taiwan had kept some of its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia relaxed or lifted them completely, although in June it cut the number of days required in isolation for arriving travellers to three, from seven previously.

While Taiwan has reported almost seven million domestic cases since the start of the year, the government has pressed on with its reopening, saying that life has to return to normal, especially given the high vaccination rates.

The government welcomed the first arrivals benefiting from the end of quarantine on a flight from Bangkok at Taiwan's main international airport at Taoyuan, outside Taipei.

Excited tourists posed for pictures amid a throng of journalists and officials, and were met by Tourism Bureau director-general Chang Shi-chung.

"This is an opportunity to... rebuild cross-border tourism," he told reporters.

Ms Tidarat Tor-Ekbundit, a tourist from Thailand, said she was not worried about Covid-19.

"Not only (in) Taiwan, but (in) every country, we have to adjust... to live with Covid-19," she said.

Some rules remain, including a requirement for people to monitor their health for seven days after arrival and to perform rapid tests on themselves.

Taiwan's two main carriers, China Airlines and Eva Airways, have ramped up flights, increasing capacity on routes that were slashed during the pandemic and planning new services to cities such as Da Nang in Vietnam.

Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents have not been prohibited from leaving the island and then re-entering during the pandemic, but had to quarantine themselves at home or in hotels for up to two weeks.

Prior to the pandemic, Taiwan was a popular tourist destination, mostly for travellers from Japan, South Korea and South-east Asia, attracted by the island's cuisine and natural beauty.

REUTERS