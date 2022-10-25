Tough odds for Macau as casinos pray for a pandemic shift

MACAU – When Ms Pinky Tam lost her job in Macau last year, she found herself among the many thousands cast adrift as the city’s casino industry crumbled beneath the twin forces of politics and a pandemic.

The former Portuguese colony has been limping for nearly three years as coronavirus restrictions have kept away mainland Chinese tourists, depriving the gaming sector of its chief revenue source and tanking the wider economy.

“Back when things were good, it would be almost too crowded to walk,” Ms Tam, who used to work at the gambling operator Suncity Group, recalled of the narrow streets leading from the Ruin of St Paul’s, Macau’s most famous landmark.

“Now, you can find maybe one or two locals passing through. I think the people of Macau are frustrated about the economy and future prospects,” she said.

The crisis comes at a sensitive time for Macau’s oligopoly of casinos.

Officials are currently renegotiating the six concessions, which will expire by the end of the year.

It is an industry reshuffle that will shape Macau’s next decade, raising questions over whether the city can return to being the world’s top casino hub, whether it must seek an alternative path, and whether its golden years are over.

Since its handover to Chinese rule in 1999, Macau has been the only place in the country where casinos are legal, growing to the point two decades later where it was generating nearly six times the annual gaming revenue of Las Vegas.

It was a heady time of extraordinary growth and riches.

‘Junket King’ arrest



But even before the pandemic emerged, its wings were being clipped by President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive.

Then last November, the authorities arrested Suncity boss Alvin Chau – nicknamed the “Junket King” for his success in bringing in Chinese high-rollers – and charged him with fraud, money laundering and running a crime syndicate.

It was the clearest sign yet of Beijing’s crackdown on officials and wealthy tycoons who used Macau as a conduit to syphon cash out of China.

“Up until now, 90 per cent of our visitors and 90 per cent of our revenue comes from China… We basically are a hub to attract mainland Chinese gamblers,” Macau-based gaming analyst Ben Lee told AFP. “So, the Macau government is obviously being pushed to try and redirect the industry away from China.”

Until recently, the renewal of concessions seemed like a done deal for the six companies permitted to operate casinos, which include the subsidiaries of three Las Vegas giants – Sands China, MGM China and Wynn Macau.

But at the last minute, a surprise contender, Malaysia’s Genting Group, threw its hat into the ring.

With the concession renewal taking place at a time of spiralling tensions between Washington and Beijing, Mr Lee posits that one of the US companies may well lose out.

“Why would (China) let the Americans keep 50 per cent of the gaming industry in Macau,” said Mr Lee, founder of Macau gaming consultancy IGamiX. “I cannot see any good reason.”