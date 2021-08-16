Torrential rain lashes much of Japan; three dead in landslide

TAKEO (Japan) • Torrential rain lashed much of Japan yesterday, submerging roads and buildings in the western part of the country, while three people died after a landslide in central Nagano prefecture.

Large parts of Japan, particularly the south-western main island of Kyushu, have seen record levels of rainfall, causing rivers to overflow and triggering landslides. While the rain had stopped in much of Kyushu yesterday morning, Tokyo and other parts of the country were pounded by the downpour.

Japan "will continue to face conditions in which a large-scale disaster could occur at any time, anywhere", Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a ministerial meeting yesterday.

He called on local municipalities and relevant organisations to cooperate and act with speed on rescue missions and aid. "We must be on high alert even in areas where the rain has tapered off."

In Takeo, a city in Saga prefecture in Kyushu, roads were submerged and rescue workers in wetsuits dragged inflatable boats and surveyed the damage. Local residents carried broomsticks and buckets and waded knee-deep in the water.

"I've experienced three floods like this so far, but this is the worst," said Dr Toshimi Kusumoto, 68, whose clinic was flooded.

He said he waited out the rain with his family on the second floor of his house, located just behind the clinic. The water reached his house, meaning that most of the appliances on the ground floor will have to be replaced. His garage was bent out of shape, presumably from the pressure of the water.

Dr Kusumoto's son Daigo said they had been prepared for the flooding, but were concerned over the frequency at which torrential downpours were pummelling the area, and were considering rebuilding the house to raise the ground level.

He rebuilt the house only four years ago and it has now been through two floods. "It's a bit much if it happens this frequently," he said while hosing down the mud in front of the house.

In 2019, Takeo was hit by a record-hitting downpour that killed three people. The government at the time estimated that such a deluge would happen only once every few decades.

Mr Takayuki Haraguchi, 68, who works as a caretaker at a local sports centre, had come to survey the damage briefly when it was raining on Saturday.

INUNDATED It looked no different from the sea. MR TAKAYUKI HARAGUCHI, who works as a caretaker at a sports centre in Takeo, recalling the scene in the city.

"It looked no different from the sea," he said, recalling what he saw. He pointed out cars that had been submerged in muddy water and vending machines that will have to be replaced.

Elsewhere in Saga prefecture, 113 patients at a local hospital and 69 nursing home residents at the same site were safely evacuated to higher floors after flooding, public broadcaster NHK said.

Footage showed the hospital building and its surrounding area flooded with water, which reached the tops of the tyres of cars in the hospital carpark.

In Okaya city in Nagano, three people, including a boy under 10 years old, died while two others were injured after a landslide hit a house, NHK said. Separate to the Okaya case, NHK reported that as at midday yesterday, three people were confirmed dead nationwide due to the rain and four others were missing.

