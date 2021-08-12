Top PR exec at social media giant Weibo arrested

SHANGHAI • The authorities have arrested a top public relations executive at Chinese social media giant Weibo, local media reported on Tuesday.

Mr Mao Taotao, director of public relations at Weibo, is suspected of bribery and had "seriously harmed the interests of the company", said an internal memo sent to staff and reported in local media.

A company source confirmed the accuracy of the memo. "In accordance with company policy and the law, we have decided to fire Mao as punishment and will not re-hire him," it said.

Mr Mao joined Weibo in 2010 and quickly rose through the ranks of the marketing and public relations department, the memo stated. "As a long-time employee and head of an important department, he failed to act as a role model and fell to temptation, which fills us with pain and regret."

Weibo did not respond to a request for comment. Mr Mao could not be immediately reached.

Chinese tech firms have doubled down on corruption investigations in recent years, amid an anti-graft campaign by President Xi Jinping and as their valuations and profiles have soared following a tech boom.

Earlier this year, a former vice-president of Kuaishou was arrested for alleged corruption, while Tencent Holdings said one of its executives was being investigated by the authorities over allegations of "personal corruption".

China's technology sector has been embroiled in other recent controversies. Alibaba Group, which part-owns Weibo, faced backlash over delaying action relating to an employee's sexual assault allegations against her manager and a client. There is no indication the incidents are linked.

REUTERS