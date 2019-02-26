Top China energy firm halts shale drilling after quakes

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - China's biggest oil and gas producer halted drilling in part of the country's top shale region after earthquakes left two dead, wrecked houses and caused dams to crack, according to local reports.

The quakes on Sunday (Feb 24) and Monday in Rong County in the southwestern province of Sichuan also injured 12, as well as toppling nine houses and cracking dams holding back five reservoirs, state-run CCTV reported.

Residents gathered at the county's administrative centre to ask if the temblors were related to increased shale drilling activity, according to the report.

A unit of China National Petroleum Corp has suspended operations in the county, according to Jiemian.com, citing a local government spokesman.

The company has 15 platforms and 39 wells in the area, Jiemian reported. CNPC's Beijing-based spokesman couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Sichuan is the centre of China's shale industry and CNPC deployed 125 rigs to the province last summer to accelerate its development.

The company plans to raise capacity to produce 42 billion cubic metres of gas from the region by 2035, amid pressure from the government to lift oil and gas output amid skyrocketing energy imports.

The response to the earthquakes echoes concerns from residents in US states like Oklahoma and Texas, who have complained of an increase in tremors accompanying shale drilling, especially the underground disposal of water used in the fracking process.

Regulators in Texas said in December they were considering new water-disposal restrictions because of quakes.