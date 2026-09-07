Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Tokyo’s Shinjuku to ban more than half of vacation rentals

Known for its buzzing commercial and entertainment district, Shinjuku hosts nearly 10 per cent of Japan’s 42,000 short-term rentals.

Tokyo - Japan tourist hotspot Shinjuku will impose a ban on more than half of its holiday rentals including homes on Airbnb, an official said on Sept 7, after a surge in complaints about visitors.

Known for its buzzing commercial and entertainment district, the Tokyo ward hosts nearly 10 per cent of Japan’s 42,000 short-term rentals.

But it also has a large residential population, who have become increasingly exasperated with tourists who fail to properly dispose of rubbish, smoke where they’re not supposed to, and make too much noise.

A Shinjuku official supervising holiday rentals told AFP that the district was “planning to revise the current ordinance... to ban private lodging” in residential zones and areas near schools.

“As the number of private lodging businesses has risen, complaints and troubles around them have increased,” the official said on customary condition of anonymity.

More than 50 percent of short-term rentals in Shinjuku face a ban under the new rules, he said, adding that the plan would formally be announced by the Shinjuku mayor on Sept 8.

Shinjuku’s policy will apply to existing properties, he added.

The move comes as other cities around the world attempt to crack down on private lodgings available on Airbnb and other platforms, including New York City and Barcelona.

Like elsewhere, overtourism has emerged as a major issue in Japan.

Residents of Kyoto and other hotspots have expressed annoyance at selfie-taking crowds as well as traffic congestion and soaring land prices.

In Shinjuku, the number of complaints over vacation rentals increased by around 40 percent in the fiscal year to March, the official said.

“Many complaints are about the violation of trash disposal rules while others include smoking and trespassing,” he said.

Shinjuku’s ban comes after the Japan Tourism Agency in July gave municipalities the right to regulate short-term lodgings if “a tranquil living and educational environment” is under threat or if they “hinder the maintenance of a permanent population and local community”.

Japan’s ancient capital of Kyoto is also considering a ban on short-term lodging, but only for new rentals within residential and industrial areas. AFP