Tokyo’s record rainfall streak ends after 37 days
- Central Tokyo's record of 37 consecutive rainy days ended on October 3, breaking the previous record of 33 days set in 2019.
- Typhoons and a prolonged autumn rain front caused the extended rainfall streak, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
- Eastern Japan experienced its highest rainfall and lowest sunlight in September since records began in 1946, highlighting unusual weather patterns.
AI generated
TOKYO – Central Tokyo’s record-breaking streak of rainy days ended on Oct 3 after 37 days of showers, according to the weather agency.
It did not rain in the capital on Oct 3 after the influence of typhoons and a prolonged autumn rain front caused the record steak of wet days, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The previous record was 33 consecutive days of rain from late June in 2019.
The agency has said eastern Japan registered its highest amount of rainfall and least sunlight in September since records began in 1946. KYODO NEWS